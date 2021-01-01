1 killed in bomb attack on military officer In Mogadisho

At least one person was killed and several people wounded, including a senior army officer, when a bomb targeted a vehicle carrying Somali military personnel in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday evening, an official said.

Hassan Adan Abdirahman, a police officer in Mogadishu’s Hamarjajab district, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that a roadside blast had targeted a vehicle carrying Omar Abdirahman, a colonel in the Somali National Army.

One person was killed and the colonel was among the wounded, who were all taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

The attack took place near General Kahiye Police Academy, located near Afasiyoni, an election talks venue.

The attack comes as Somalia’s political leaders gather in Mogadishu to convene a national consultative conference to end the current election stalemate in the Horn of African country.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for many deadly attacks in the country.