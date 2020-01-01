Heemaal News Network

14 Al-Shabaab killed in attack on town near Mogadishu: army

Militants loyal to jihadist group Al-Shabaab waged a heavy attack on Bal’ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu, early on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, Ministry of Information spokesperson Ismael Mukhtar Omar said there was an ambush but that the Somali National Army (SNA) recaptured the town.

“The militants have been repelled from the town,” the spokesman tweeted, adding SNA forces killed 14 of them.

He said one of Somalia’s soldiers was injured in the confrontation and seven civilians wounded.

However online media affiliated with Al-Shabaab claimed the militants overran the town, reportedly killing dozens of SNA soldiers.

Recently, Al-Shabaab has been under pressure from operations by Somali soldiers and allied regional forces, especially in parts of Jubbaland and Hirshabelle.

Warar La Xidhiidha

Car bomb and gun attack hit popular hotel in Somali capital

Heemaal

Is St. Cloud ready for a change? Hassan Yussuf thinks Minnesota city will elect its first Black city council member.

Heemaal

Raising a plastic cup, Alain Cocq gestured towards the camera and said, “Well, my friends, I’ll drink to your health one last time.”

Heemaal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy