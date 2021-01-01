2 senior al-Shabab fighters surrender amid enhanced operations

Two senior al-Shabab fighters on Friday surrendered to government forces in the Galgaduud region of central Somalia amid sustained security operations against the extremists, military officials said.

The Somali National Army (SNA) commanders in the region told SNA radio that Mowliid Omar and Mohamed Nur who have staged terror attacks in the region in the past renounced their ideology after realizing the suffering of their fellow citizens.

The radio reported that the two defectors had contacted SNA officials who organized their defection.

The SNA said the two terrorists, who were in charge of the insurgency in the Galgaduud region had been involved in terrorist activities for some time, adding that their decision to surrender was based on the group’s atrocities against the Somali people.

The latest incident comes amid sustained operations by government forces against al-Shabab in central and southern parts of Somalia where the militants still control swathes of rural areas.