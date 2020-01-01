Powerful quake hits eastern Turkey, at least 18 dead

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 hit eastern Turkey on Friday (Jan 24), leaving at least 18 people dead and causing buildings to collapse.

The quake shook the Sivrice district in the eastern province of Elazig at around 8.55pm (1.55am on Saturday, Singapore time), the government’s disaster and emergency management agency said.

The US Geological Survey assessed the quake’s magnitude at 6.7, and said it struck at a depth of 10km.

“It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us. We rushed outside,” 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the city of Elazig, told AFP.

“We will spend the coming days in a farmhouse outside the city,” she said.

Thirteen people were killed in Elazig and five more in the neighbouring province of Malatya, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said after rushing to the region with other ministers to oversee the rescue operation.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the earthquake as a “Level 3” incident according to the country’s emergency response plan. This means it requires assistance at the national level but is one stage short of needing international help.

“We are hoping we will not have more casualties,” he was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

He said emergency workers were searching for 30 people under the rubble, and more than 500 people were injured.

‘EVERYBODY IS IN THE STREET’

“Sivrice was shaken very seriously, we have directed our rescue teams to the region,” he told reporters, adding that there were reports of some collapsed buildings in the region.

The tremor was felt in several parts of eastern Turkey including Tunceli, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, adding that neighbouring cities had mobilised rescue teams for the quake area.

“We have sent four teams to the quake region,” Recep Salci of Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) told AFP.

“We have news of collapsed buildings, and preparing more teams in case of need.”

Zekeriya Gunes, 68, a resident of Elazig city, said a building 200m down on his street had collapsed but he did not know whether it was inhabited.

In September, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate the city of 15 million people, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.