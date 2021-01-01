83 Year Old Man Executed By Al-Shabaab From ‘Insulting’ Prophet Mohamed

The militant group Al-Shabaab Thursday executed a man in his early 80s for alleged blasphemy.

Media outlets affiliated to the militant group claimed that Hassan Tohow Fidow (83) faced the firing in Hindhere, Galgadud region.

The man is alleged to have insulted Prophet Mohamed. The ruling was delivered by an Al-Shabaab Court.

The court is known to issue unilateral verdicts locking out evidence from the accused.

The outlawed group has in the past executed several people it accuses of spying for Somali and Foreign intelligence agencies.