Al-Shabaab Distance Themseleves From the Killing of Ikram Tahliil

Al-Shabaab rejects NISA accusations, says did not kill female spy Ikran Farah. We have nothing to do with the killing of the female Somali intelligence official, the militant group Al-Shabaab has said in rejoinder barely 12 hours after the national intelligence agency, NISA blamed the group.

A statement posted in Al-Shabaab media distanced the group from the murder of Ikran Tahlil Farah. “We do not know anything about the killing of Ikran Tahlil who works for NISA,” the group said.

It added “we target senior leaders of the anti-terrorism’s intelligence service (NISA) and we claim responsibility for their deaths but we have nothing to do with her abduction and killing.”

The response from Al-Shabaab came about 12 hours after NISA put blame on the doors of the al-Qaeda affiliated group. NISA said Al-Shabaab kidnapped and killed Ikran in a statement carried by the state media.

Meanwhile, people who claimed to be from Ikran’s clan in Beletwyene abducted a young man whom they said was from the same clan as NISA Director General Fahad Yasin on Friday amid accusations by Ikran’s family that the spy boss had covered up the matter.

Qali Guhad, the mother of Ikran said last week Yasin had kept quiet over her daughter’s disappearance despite promising to update the family on the issue.