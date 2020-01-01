31 C
Mogadishu
May 10, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Obama Oo Trump Ku Eedeeyey Agaasin Xumadda Loo Maareeyey Faafida Covid-19

Wasiirkii Saddexaad Ee Ka Tirsan Maamulka Puntland Oo Laga Helay Covid-19

Somali militants free Italian aid worker

Mid Ka Mid Ah Ha’yadaha Ka Taliya Soomaliya Oo U Digtay Dawlada Fadaraalka

US Approves New Coronavirus Antigen Test With Fast Results

Amid COVID-19 spread, Saudi regime overwhelming Yemeni borders deporting 800 Somalis

Obama Warns That Dropped Charges Against Flynn Put ‘Rule of Law’ at Risk

Somali Refugees In NFD Appeal For Ramadan Aid

Somalia Confirms 69 New COVID-19 Cases

Faahfaahinta; Dagaal Caawa ka Dhacay Magaalada Muqdisho.

Heemaal News Network
English News

The Yemen’s Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA) affirmed, Friday, that more than 800 Somalis were deported by Saudi regime to Yemen across the borders of Al-Jawf.

The SCMCHA stated in a statement to Almasirah that the deported Somalis are currently quarantined in the city of Al-Hazm, but the number is large and there are no possibilities to cover the expenses of the quarantined.

The SCMCHA stated in a statement to Almasirah that the deported Somalis are currently quarantined in the city of Al-Hazm, but the number is large and there are no possibilities to cover the expenses of the quarantined.

The UNHCR has been addressed to deport them and carry out their responsibilities toward those deported, but the commissioners unfortunately did not respond. The Council indicated its hope for an international response and a rapid pace of intervention to save this large number of Somalis under international humanitarian laws.

