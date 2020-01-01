Amid COVID-19 spread, Saudi regime overwhelming Yemeni borders deporting 800 Somalis

The Yemen’s Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA) affirmed, Friday, that more than 800 Somalis were deported by Saudi regime to Yemen across the borders of Al-Jawf.

The SCMCHA stated in a statement to Almasirah that the deported Somalis are currently quarantined in the city of Al-Hazm, but the number is large and there are no possibilities to cover the expenses of the quarantined.

The UNHCR has been addressed to deport them and carry out their responsibilities toward those deported, but the commissioners unfortunately did not respond. The Council indicated its hope for an international response and a rapid pace of intervention to save this large number of Somalis under international humanitarian laws.