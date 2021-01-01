AMISOM probes helicopter crash in southern Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Sunday it has launched investigations into circumstances in which its helicopter crashed Friday in southern Somalia injuring four soldiers.

The AU mission said the four soldiers were rescued when a helicopter on a mission to support its troops in Lower Shabelle region crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle on Feb. 5.

AMISOM said the helicopter whose registration details were not disclosed belonged to the AU mission’s Aviation Unit from the Uganda People’s Defense Force.

“All four soldiers aboard the helicopter were rescued and are in a stable medical condition,” AMISOM said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure,” the AU mission added. Enditem