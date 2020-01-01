An animal keeper at Madrid Zoo has been seriously injured by a gorilla after it entered an area that should have been locked.

In a statement, the zoo said the 46-year-old employee went into the “bounded area with a triple door” for routine feeding and cleaning at about 10.15am on Sunday, when the 29-year-old animal, named Malabo, attacked them.
“The reasons why the animal was able to access the area are being investigated internally,” the statement on Facebook read, adding there was also a criminal investigation.

Other workers were able to “remove the animal” from the area, which is believed to be used for driving and is not accessible to the public, before a veterinary team anesthetised Malabo.

The statement added that Malabo was taken to a sleeping area and is currently “calm”.

The zoo wished the keeper, who has worked there for 19 years, a speedy recovery.

According to local media reports, the worker suffered a head injury, chest trauma, multiple fractures and two broken arms.

Malabo reportedly weighs 200kg (440lbs).

Videos posted by Madrid emergency services showed paramedics carrying a stretcher, while ambulance and police cars were also at the scene.

Madrid police have taken over the investigation.

