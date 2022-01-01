Anti-Somaliland protests continue for Las Anod

The businesses in Las Anod town in the Sool region remained closed for the third day as hundreds of people continue to stage violent protests against Somaliland.

The people who are angry about the killings of several people, including elders and politicians in the city were carrying the flag of Somalia and banners with slogans calling for justice and peace.

The demonstration erupted following the killing of a well-known political figure named Abdifatah Abdullahi Hadrawi by unknown gunmen in the town this week. The murder sparked the people’s anger.

There are also deaths and injuries suffered by the people who were protesting against Somaliland. Until now there is no official information about the actual losses caused by the latest protests.

The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, who spoke about the violence in Las Anod, said that three people were killed and nine others were injured. However, local medics reported a higher toll.

Last year, Northern Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland made massive evictions of southerners from Las Anod in the Sool after accusing them of being behind the insecurity in the town.

But after the forceful evictions, the situation has worsened and the killings are rising by each day. The city has been under Somaliland since 2007 after seizing it from the Puntland state of Somalia.

Somaliland declared unilateral independence in May 1991 from greater Somalia, with a rebuilt Hargeisa as its capital. Although its sovereignty remains unrecognized by the international community.