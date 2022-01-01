At least 30 died in concert massacre in Myanmar

Several Myanmar media reports on Monday morning about an air attack on a music concert in the state of Kachin in Myanmar.

According to the Irrawaddy newspaper, there is talk of at least 30 dead in the attack.

The concert must have been part of a celebration of an anniversary for the organization Kachin Independence Organization (KIO).

The organization works for increased autonomy for the federal state.

Since the military coup in the country last February, the organization’s military wing, the Kachin Independence Army, has been involved in armed battles against the regime.

The Irrawaddy reports that musicians and people in the KIO leadership will be among those killed in Monday’s attack.