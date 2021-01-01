At least 7 killed, 13 injured after plane crash-lands in Russia’s Kemerovo

Several people were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine Let L-410 aircraft made an emergency landing in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, southwestern Siberia. A total of 20 people were reportedly on board the plane, RT reported.

Officials said that the aircraft crashed after one of its engines failed. A decision was made to attempt an emergency landing once the problem was noticed, according to a source who spoke with Russian media. The plane was reportedly carrying a group of parachutists when the accident occured.

Emergency services told the media that there were 13 people wounded. The regional government put the figure higher, at 15 injuries. A helicopter was sent to the crash site to evacuate the wounded.

The crash occurred at a ski resort around noon on Saturday just as the aircraft took off, according to news reports, citing local rescue services.