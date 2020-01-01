27 C
Mogadishu
May 21, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

WHO Oo Sheegtay In Caalamk Iyo Covid-19 Ayna Si Dhib Yar U Kala Dhamaanayn

Puntlaand Oo Go’aamo Cusub Ka Soo Saartay Tukashada Saalada Ciida Iyo Dugsiyadda Quraanka

Nirvan: Waxaan Jecelahay In Aan Ku Heeso Luqadda Afka Soomaliga

Caalamka Islaamka Oo Maalin Isku Mid Ah Ciidi Doona Sanadkan

Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

Ciidamadii Haftray Oo Ka Huleelay Dhufaysyadii Ay Difaacyadda Kaga Jireen

Qatar Using Medical Aid To Patch Shaky Relationship With Somaliland

Rep. Ilhan Omar describes a bruising life in new memoir

Somalia confirms 71 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 1,573

Xildhibaan Fiqi:- Ha Bixinina Sakada Hadaad Tihiin Shacabka Galmudug Ee Ka Gadooda,,

Heemaal News Network
English News

Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020″ event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.

“Dear Class of 2020″ will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More