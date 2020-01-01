Bezos Phone Hack Appears Tied to Saudi Crown Prince, U.N. Experts Say

United Nations experts broadened the inquiry into Saudi Arabia’s efforts to squelch criticism on Wednesday, accusing its crown prince of personally hacking the cellphone of Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of The Washington Post, to “influence, if not silence” the newspaper’s critical coverage of the kingdom.

The accusations, by two prominent United Nations rights experts, threatened to hamper efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to shake off the stigma of the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post columnist by Saudi agents in Istanbul.

The experts did not directly investigate the hack, which The New York Times could not independently verify. But giving their imprimatur to an outside investigation bolstered criticism of the kingdom’s covert efforts to silence critical voices and widened the possibilities of who could be targeted.

“The hacking of Jeff Bezos is in a different league,” said Agnes Callamard, one of the United Nations experts.

“He is not a Saudi citizen. He is a person of strategic interest, and his hacking appears to have been driven by his ownership of The Washington Post.”

According to a statement by the two experts on Wednesday, Mr. Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon, received an encrypted video from a WhatsApp account belonging to Prince Mohammed that was loaded with digital spyware. By watching the video, Mr. Bezos enabled surveillance of his cellphone starting in May 2018. Ms. Callamard said that the surveillance was believed to have continued for nine months, until February 2019.

During his rise, Prince Mohammed, a son of the Saudi king, has pushed to open Saudi society by letting women drive and expanding entertainment opportunities. But he also has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on dissidents at home and abroad.

In recent years, technology researchers and human rights groups have documented cases of operators who appear to be working for Saudi Arabia infiltrating the communications devices of well-known Saudi dissidents and manipulating social media in the kingdom to amplify voices praising Prince Mohammed and drown out his critics.

But targeting the cellphone of an American citizen who is one of the world’s richest businessmen would be a clear escalation.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington on Wednesday called the idea that the kingdom had hacked Mr. Bezos’ cellphone “absurd” and did not respond to a request for comment about the hacking of Saudi dissidents.

The hacking of Mr. Bezos is particularly sensitive because of his ownership of The Post, which had published coverage critical of the kingdom and had retained Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi writer, as a regular columnist. Mr. Khashoggi had fled Saudi Arabia for the United States and often criticized Prince Mohammed in his columns.

Six months after the hack of Mr. Bezos’ phone, Mr. Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain papers needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. The Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that Prince Mohammed most likely ordered the murder. He and other Saudi officials deny he played a role.

Last year, Mr. Bezos accused American Media Inc., the tabloid publisher, of “extortion and blackmail” after it exposed his extramarital affair with Lauren Sanchez and threatened to publish graphic photos if he did not publicly state that reporting by The National Enquirer was not motivated by political concerns.

Mr. Bezos suggested that the company had been doing the bidding of Saudi Arabia. The Enquirer’s parent company has said Ms. Sanchez’s brother, Michael, was the sole source of the texts and intimate photos it acquired.

In their statement on Wednesday, the United Nations experts also accused Saudi Arabia of starting vast social media campaigns to tar the image of Mr. Bezos after the killing of Mr. Khashoggi.

“At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, and prosecuting those it deemed responsible, it was clandestinely waging a massive online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon targeting him principally as the owner of The Washington Post,” the experts said.