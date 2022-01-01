Biden’s student debt plan halted by court

In August, the President of the United States announced a plan which means that millions of Americans will be able to have part of their student debt written off.

A federal appeals court has now temporarily halted the plan, writes the New York Times. The appeal comes from a group of attorneys general from Republican-led states.

On Friday, Biden lashed out at Republicans who have criticized the aid program. He called them hypocrites, writes NTB.

– I don’t want to hear from Maga Republicans, who have had millions of debts and corona support loans paid off, said Biden, who mentioned, among others, Republicans Vern Buchanan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have been granted loan cancellations, and Senator Ted Cruz, who allegedly called some recipients of student loans “lathants”.

– Who the hell do they think they are? Biden asked rhetorically.