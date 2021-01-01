Bodies of missing siblings recovered in Mogadishu.

Police in Mogadishu Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two children who had gone missing fromt their home Monday night.

According to the police, the bodies of the two children aged five and seven were recovered at Weydo area in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The boy, aged seven and the girl who was five years old had been sent to a shop in Garasbaley Monday night but did not return according to family and friends.

The children’s step-father was arrested by police over alleged role and disappearance of the children.

The circumstances surrounding the killing of the two children remain unclear.