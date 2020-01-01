Boris Johnson risks wrath of Trump by approving Huawei to help build UK 5G network

Boris Johnson has risked the fury of Donald Trump by giving the go-ahead for Huawei to help build the UK’s 5G and full-fibre broadband networks, but with restrictions.

The long-awaited decision has been made despite a last-gasp intervention by Washington, which warned vital intelligence-sharing with London will be thrown into jeopardy.

Nevertheless, a meeting of the National Security Council has approved the Chinese firm’s involvement – but only into “the periphery of the network” and capping its market share at 35 per cent.

The meeting officially designated Huawei for the first time as a “high-risk vendor”, based on criteria including the legal regime in its home country, its cyber-security prowess and its past behaviour.

But a Whitehall source denied the UK’s security was being put at risk, telling The Independent that Huawei would be banned from “critical” parts of 5G and from nuclear sites and military bases.

“Today’s decision doesn’t affect our ability to share sensitive intelligence data over secure networks both within the UK and with allies,” the source said.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will confirm the decision in a statement to MPs this afternoon – a day after several senior Conservatives pleaded with him to step back from the go-ahead.

Ministers have decided to ignore them after being told a ban on Huawei would delay the UK’s introduction of 5G and full fibre broadband by two to three years and cost tens of billions of pounds.

Huawei welcomed the decision, saying it was “reassured that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track”.

“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future, said the company’s vice-president Victor Zhang.

“It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market. We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years.”

The UK will now push Western allies and members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community – the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – to develop non-Chinese alternatives which could reduce reliance on Huawei equipment in the years ahead.

A Whitehall source said: “We are clear-eyed about the challenge posed by Huawei, which we today confirm is a high-risk vendor. Huawei will be banned from those parts of the 5G and full-fibre broadband network that are critical to security. They will also be banned from sensitive locations such as nuclear sites and military bases.

“Huawei will be allowed into the periphery of the network only and even then the market share will be capped at 35 per cent.”

In a swipe at US claims that the Chinese tech giant cannot be safely incorporated into a sensitive Western communications system, the source said: “Our world-leading cybersecurity experts know more about Huawei than any country on Earth and are satisfied that, with our approach and tough regulatory regime, any risk can be safely managed.

“A market failure has left us in this position. Excluding Huawei from the UK’s network at this stage would lead to significant delays and extra cost to the consumer.

“We agree with the US and other Five Eyes allies that we must urgently diversify the market and develop alternative suppliers and we are working on an ambitious strategy to achieve this.”