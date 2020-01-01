Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care after UK sees highest daily death toll since outbreak began

Boris Johnson faces a second night in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital as he fights for his life against coronavirus.

It comes as Brits prepare to “Clap for Boris” at 8pm after social media users launched a campaign calling for a show of support for the PM mirroring the recent applause for NHS workers.

Meanwhile, the Government has admitted that it does not intend to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown imminently after the initial three week period.

In other news, the UK has recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 786 deaths among Covid-19 patients in 24 hours.