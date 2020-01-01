30 C
April 8, 2020
47% Soomalida Stockhlom Oo Corona Virusku Ku Dhacay “Tirakoob Cusub”

Askarta Maraykanka Oo Ka Qaxay Saldhigyadii Ay Ku Lahaayeen Ciraaq

Jose Mourinho Oo Jabiyey Sharciga Xakamaynta Covid19 Tababarna U Soo Saaray Cayaartoydiisa

Shacabka Maraykanka Oo Si Xoog Leh U Iibsanaya Hubka “U Diyaar Garow Dhac Iyo Boob”

Hobolkii Waynaa Ee Xudaydi Oo London UUgu Geeryooday Xanuunka Covid19

Waayo Aragnimada Ay Heleen Dadka Soomaliyeed Ee Ehlkoogu U Dhinteen Covid19

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care after UK sees highest daily death toll since outbreak began

Shaqaale ka Tirsan Ethiopian Airlines Oo Laga Helay Caabuqa Coronavirus.

Maamulka Galmudug Oo Go’aano Adag kasoo Saaray ka Hortagga Cudurka COVID-19.(Akhriso)

Qarax Khasaaro Gaystay Oo Caawa ka Dhacay Magalada Boosaaso.

Boris Johnson faces a second night in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital as he fights for his life against coronavirus.

It comes as Brits prepare to “Clap for Boris” at 8pm after social media users launched a campaign calling for a show of support for the PM mirroring the recent applause for NHS workers.

Meanwhile, the Government has admitted that it does not intend to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown imminently after the initial three week period.

In other news, the UK has recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 786 deaths among Covid-19 patients in 24 hours.

