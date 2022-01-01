Britain and Russia discussed the war in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace have spoken as if about the situation in Ukraine.

This is confirmed by the Ministry of Defense itself.

– Minister Shoigu claimed that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including Great Britain, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the ministry writes that they refuted these allegations and warned that such allegations must not be used as a pretext for a major escalation.

On Friday, Sjojgu also spoke with US Foreign Minister Lloyd Austin, the conversation is said to have been the first since mid-May.

– Defense Minister Austin emphasized the importance of keeping the lines of communication open, at the same time as the ongoing war against Ukraine, said a spokesman for the Pentagon afterwards.