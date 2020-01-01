Celebrate Google’s birthday with 22% off all devices for one day only

Are you looking to treat yourself to one of Google’s many devices or perhaps get one for someone this Christmas? Maybe you’re after the Nest Mini? Perhaps a Nest Hub Max? Or what about the Nest Hello Video Doorbell? Well you’re in luck as for one day only, customers can look to save 22% off their next device thanks to Google’s birthday.

Yes, for today, 27th September 2020, head over to Google’s website and pick up a new device for 22% less – all in the name of Google’s 22nd birthday.

Just enter the code: GOOGLEBDAY22 at the checkout for the promotion to be applied, but it’s just for one day only – so make the most of it whilst you still can.

Now we’ve outlined some of the items included in the one day sale – so what are you waiting for? Have a look and get shopping before it’s too late.

Top discounted Google devices:

Nest Mini 2nd Gen

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the speaker that you control with your voice.[1] Use your Google Assistant to play your favourite music with a 40% stronger bass than the original Mini. And ask about the weather, news or almost anything.

Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub provides help at a glance in any room at home. Always see your best and latest shots from Google Photos. Plus, view and control your compatible connected devices from a single dashboard. Simply use your voice to watch YouTube and play songs from YouTube Music. You can even get your calendar, commute, answers and more – just ask Google.

Nest Hub Max

Nest Hub Max helps your busy family stay in touch and on track. Leave video messages and make video calls. Check in on home when you’re away with the built-in Nest Cam. See your own calendar, commute, and more. And stay entertained on the 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers

Nest Wifi

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. It automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker so you can talk to Google for extra help around the house.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hello lets you know who’s there, so you never miss a visitor or a package. And with 24/7 streaming, you can check in anytime.

Nest Protect Smoke and CO Alarm

The Google Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm looks for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires and carbon monoxide. It tells you where the danger is and alerts your phone in case you’re not home.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Google Nest Cam IQ is a best-in-class indoor security camera with crisp HD video and advanced algorithms that can identify when someone’s in your home, alert you, and zoom in on their face.

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Google Nest Cam IQ is a seriously sharp outdoor security camera. It has brains to tell you when it sees a person and Supersight to show you an extra clear close-up tracking shot of who’s there. And with a Google Nest Aware subscription, it can even recognize familiar faces.

Nest Learning Thermostat

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat programs itself and automatically helps save energy when you’re away. And you can control it using your phone, tablet or laptop

Nest Thermostat E

The Google Nest Thermostat E comes with the new frosted display and proven energy-saving features. And with the Nest app, you can control it from anywhere.

Stadia Premiere Edition

Stadia Premiere Edition brings Stadia to your TV. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming games to your TV and a Stadia Controller3 for pick-up-and-play convenience.

You can the rest of the devices and what’s included in the offer, here.