China’s foreign minister: The US is sending dangerous signals

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met his American counterpart Antony Blinken. There they have discussed, among other things, the tense situation in Taiwan.

China did not hide its displeasure with the US position.

– The US is sending very wrong, dangerous signals about Taiwan, says Yi according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden answered yes to questions about whether he would send soldiers to the self-governing island if it were invaded by China.

Wang Yi says the US is trying to undermine China’s sovereignty, and what he refers to as the country’s territorial integrity over Taiwan. He says the Taiwan issue is an internal matter in which the US has no right to interfere.

