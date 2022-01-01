Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has been removed from the top leadership of the Communist Party

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang is among four politicians who have been removed from the top management of the Chinese Communist Party, AP reports.

Li has been at the forefront of China’s economic reforms.

It was in connection with the party congress in Beijing that replacements were expected in the Politburo’s standing committee, which consists of seven members, including President Xi Jinping. The committee is the most powerful body in China.

Neither Li nor the other three were on the list of the 205 members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, which was made public at the end of the party congress on Saturday. This means that they are not part of the Politburo either.

The other three removed are Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng.

Earlier it was reported that China’s former president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out during the closing ceremony of the party congress on Saturday.

The 79-year-old Hu appeared reluctant to leave the meeting, where he sat in the seat next to the president.

After a short chat with Xi and Premier Li, he was escorted out by a meeting host. Before leaving the hall, he patted Li on the shoulder.