Italy has recorded 919 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus the largest number of deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

The figure means the total death toll has surged to 9,134, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.

The previous largest daily toll was on March 21, when 793 people died.

The 919 people who died over the last 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.