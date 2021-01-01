Djibouti Authorities arrest Farmaajo’s Security advisor Fahad Yasin as tensions boil over in Mogadishu

Somalia’s former intelligence boss who was recently picked by President Mohamed Farmaajo as his National Security Advisor was Friday arrested in Djibouti.

Villa Somalia confirmed the incident terming ‘illegal’ and ‘will not help to strengthen our ties between our governments.’

Sources said Fahad was arrested on board a Turkish Airlines flight heading to Mogadishu.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear but come in the wake of a brewing row between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble.

Farmaajo announced Thursday he was suspending the powers of the prime regarding appointments and dismissals but Roble fired back accusing the outgoing president of gross violations of the constitution.