Djibouti-Based Investors to Open Modern Abattoir in Ethiopia.

African investors based in Djibouti have expressed intention to open a state-of-the-art abattoir in Ethiopia.

The group of investors made the announcement during a three-day investment tour to Ethiopia, which aimed at assessing and adding value to the enormous and untapped massive livestock resource Ethiopia has.

newsimnsideDuring their visit, the investors have met and held discussions with high-level government officials, relevant authorities as well as representatives of the Ethiopian private sector in the country, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs related, including Fikru Regassa (Ph.D.), State Minister of Agriculture, and Misganu Arega (Ambassador), State Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mustapha Jamma, the head of the group of investors, speaking during the discussions, said the new abattoir the investors intend to begin will introduce integrated livestock management from the farm all the way to the abattoir, enhancing the traceability of the livestock to best serve European and other markets.

The state ministers, expressing appreciation for the efforts of the investors and their “sound proposal”, emphasized the need for standard schemes such as those that ensure traceability for the market to widen and diversify outside of the so far go-to-market for Ethiopian livestock, which has been the Middle East.

When the livestock management scheme associated with the new abattoir is implemented, it is expected to hugely impact the lives of the farmers and pastoralists by introducing new concepts and know-hows on fattening and feedlot, medications and animal health management, as well as high-level abattoir technology while creating new employment.

When it goes fully operational, the new abattoir is expected to have an initial processing capacity of 600 oxen, 5,000 sheep and goats, and 100 camels per day.

Ethiopia is the leading country in Africa in livestock riches, with vast untapped opportunities in the sector.