Heemaal News Network
english

Djibouti’s economy hit hard by war in Ethiopia

The government of Djibouti says the year-long war in neighbouring Ethiopia has had a drastic impact on its economy.

Over 90% of Ethiopia’s goods pass through the port of Djibouti and both nations have invested billions of dollars to build a trade corridor including a rail link.

Djibouti’s Finance Minister, Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, told the BBC that due to the conflict trade had reduced to about 20% of what it was. He said the country had lost $1.7bn (£1.3bn).

Tigrayan rebels have recently been trying to seize towns in the Afar region – a move that appears to be an effort to cut off Ethiopia’s vital trade link with Djibouti.

Related posts

Czech Police Searching For Two Men Using Names Of Skripal Poisoning Suspects

Heemaal

Extremists issue threat as Somalia elections loom

Heemaal

Homegrown action film ‘Mogadishu’ tops S. Korean box office over weekend

Heemaal