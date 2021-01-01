Djibouti’s economy hit hard by war in Ethiopia

The government of Djibouti says the year-long war in neighbouring Ethiopia has had a drastic impact on its economy.

Over 90% of Ethiopia’s goods pass through the port of Djibouti and both nations have invested billions of dollars to build a trade corridor including a rail link.

Djibouti’s Finance Minister, Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, told the BBC that due to the conflict trade had reduced to about 20% of what it was. He said the country had lost $1.7bn (£1.3bn).

Tigrayan rebels have recently been trying to seize towns in the Afar region – a move that appears to be an effort to cut off Ethiopia’s vital trade link with Djibouti.