Drogba offers hospital for coronavirus fight

Drogba: offers hospital for coronavirus treatment

Didier Drogba has offered his Laurent Pokou hospital to the fight against coronavirus in his country.

Four persons have died in the COVID-19 outbreak in Ivory Coast out of 533 cases.

The hospital the football legend has offered is in Abidjan, the commercial capital.

The head of the city’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi thanked Drogba for the gesture.

“We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism,” Toh Bi said.

The centre, located in the Attecoube district, is not yet in a working state.

However, it can be used in a period of crisis.

“It’s up to the state to validate it and make it functional,” Mariam Breka, the director of Drogba Foundation said.

Drogba named the hospital in honour of an Ivorian football legend.

Drogba, a former Chelsea forward, scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country.

He also won the Champions League with the English club during his playing career.