April 13, 2020
Wararkii U Dambeeyay Ee Caalamka Iyo Caabuqa Covid-19

Gabdho Soomaliyeed Oo Xabsi Ku Yaala Sacuudiga Fariin Ka Soo Dirsaday

Spain Oo Qaaday Qayb Ka Mid Ah Xayiradiihii Saarnaa Shacabka Iyadoo Lacag Ka Raadinaysa

🙏 Ciidanka Aminga Oo Soo Qabtay Ragii Xalay Kufsiga Ka Gaystay Muqdisho

Neymar Iyo Aabihii Oo Taageeray 22 Jir Homo Ah Oo Hooyadii Ay Is Jeclaadeen

Drogba offers hospital for coronavirus fight

Ciidamada Baakistaan Iyo Hindiya Oo Ku Dagaalamay Xadka Gobolka Kaashmiir

Tafatirhii Tv-ga Qaranka Miyuu Is Casilay Mise Waa La Eryey Oo Jaajuus Buu Ahaa?

Askartii Ku Dhimatay Dagaalada Oo Laga Jaray Gunnadii Agoonta Qoysaskoogii

Aamin Ambulance Oo Ka Cudur Daartay In Ay U Adeegaan Bukaanada Uu Hayo Covid

Drogba: offers hospital for coronavirus treatment

Didier Drogba has offered his Laurent Pokou hospital to the fight against coronavirus in his country.

Four persons have died in the COVID-19 outbreak in Ivory Coast out of 533 cases.

The hospital the football legend has offered is in Abidjan, the commercial capital.

The head of the city’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi thanked Drogba for the gesture.

“We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism,” Toh Bi said.

The centre, located in the Attecoube district, is not yet in a working state.
However, it can be used in a period of crisis.

“It’s up to the state to validate it and make it functional,” Mariam Breka, the director of Drogba Foundation said.

Drogba named the hospital in honour of an Ivorian football legend.

Drogba, a former Chelsea forward, scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country.

He also won the Champions League with the English club during his playing career.

