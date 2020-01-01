25.9 C
Mogadishu
June 11, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Ethiopia: Upper house of parliament elects new speaker

Mid Ka Mid Ah Askartii Dishay Floyd Oo La Sii Daayey

Boliska Swedan Oo Shaaciye Ninkii Dilay Raisalwasaarahoogii Balse Aan Dacwad Lagu Soo Oogayn

Wakiilka QM Oo Kulan Xasaasi ah la Qaatay Agaasimaha Hey’adda Nabad sugida Somaliya.

Wasaarada Waxbsarashada Awdal Oo Bulshada la Wadaagtay Fariinta Wacyi-galinta Covid 19.

Qatar Oo si Jees-jees ah Ugu Jawaabtay Dalab Uga Yimid Dagaal-ooge Khaliifa Xaftar-ka Liibiya.

Somali Markii Ugu Horaysay loo Doortay Guddoomiyaha Aqalka Sare Ee Itoobiya.

Mudaharaad Looga soo Horjeedo Xariga Duuliye Fu’aad Oo ka Dhacay Dalka Biljiga.

Xildhibaan Ibraahin Oo ka Hadlay Xiisada ka Taagan Jabuuti.

Muddo Xileedka Dowladda RW Abiy Axmed Oo la Kordhiyay.

Heemaal News Network
English News

Ethiopia: Upper house of parliament elects new speaker

The upper house of Ethiopia’s parliament elected a new speaker on Wednesday.
A majority of members of the House of Federation voted for Aden Farah, vice president of the Somali Regional State.

He replaces Keria Ibrahim, who held the position since April 2018 and resigned on Monday.
The House of Federation also decided that all federal and regional parliaments will continue for another nine to 12 months.

The 112-seat upper chamber’s decision effectively extends Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s time in office until the next elections.

It also averts the possibility of a constitutional crisis, which was feared since the elections scheduled for August were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More