Family mourns loss of teenage brothers killed in shooting late Friday night

Family and friends of the teenage brothers are mourning their loss and remembering their legacies.

Abdulwahid Abdulazi and Abdirahman Abdulaziz were shot and killed Friday night outside of their home.

“Very respectful young kids, a family member who doesn’t want to be identified said. “Very good with whatever they do in life. They had good grades in school and they were good in learning the Islamic religion.”

A cousin of the teenage brothers said they had a full life ahead of them.

“They were just really good kids to be honest with you,” the family member said. “I can’t just say all the things that I can say.”

The family member said the brothers were active in the Islamic community and prayed at the Somali Center of Kansas City often.

That’s where the two were last seen before they were shot and killed in front of their home Friday night.

“I was completely shocked,” said the family member. “I was driving at the time and I freeze up like what two cousins. I saw them yesterday they were smiling happy.”

Kansas City Police said the incident all started as a domestic situation.

Family told FOX4 a member of the family shot and killed the brothers. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hanad Abdiaziz.

A family friend created a GoFundMe account for the brother’s funeral expenses.