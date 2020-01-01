Family Seeks Answers Over 20 year Raped And Thrown From High Rise Building in Mogadishu

20 year old woman who was allegedly gang-raped and thrown to death from a high rise building in Mogadishu has been identified by the family which has called for arrest of those behind the heinous act.

The uncle of the deceased Gaal Hussein said Hamdi Mohamed Farah, told journalists she was raped and thrown off the window in a building in Waberi district.

Hussein said his niece was in her early 20s and had sat for this year’s high school exams. He called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring to book those behind the horrendous act.

Attempts by HOL to seek information from Medina Hospital where the body had been preserved on whether the girl was killed before being dumped were unsuccessful.

According to the uncle, the deceased’s parents live in Galgadud but she (Hamdi) was studying in Mogadishu.

There was no immediate comment from the police regarding the rape and murder of the teenager.

News of Hamdi’s killings come at a time residents in Garowe were coming to terms with the gang rape of a 16 year old girl who is is said be of unsound mind.

The mother of the teenager, Deeqo Mohamed told journalists her daughter had been abducted from home before she later learnt she has been raped by two men.

One man was arrested while the other is still at large.