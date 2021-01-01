Fargo man arrested for murder in the death of Moorhead Somali taxi driver

Eighteen-year-old Willie Sparkman of Fargo has been arrested for second degree unintentional murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi of Moorhead.

Moorhead Police say Sparkman shot Abdullahi during a planned robbery and they do not know each other.

Sparkman was also wanted for two attempted armed robberies in Fargo.

Police say the first robbery happened in the 3100 block of 27th Street South at 11:50 PM on Tuesday May 4. Authorities say a female said she was approached by a male with a weapon who demanded her property. The female screamed and the suspect fled.

The second robbery happened in the 1900 block of 21st Avenue South at 2:50 AM Wednesday. Police say the suspect from the second robbery had a similar description to the first.

Fargo Police says through an investigation with multiple departments, Sparkman was taken into custody without incident. He is in the Cass County Jail.