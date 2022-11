The first phase of the construction of a border fence between Finland and Russia will start in the new year, the Finnish border guard says.

The three-kilometre-long fence is to be erected along the border crossing at the town of Imatra in the south-east of the country, and be ready by next summer.

However, the fence will not be built along the entire border, only in places where it is considered easy to get over, to begin with 26 miles of the 130 mile long border.