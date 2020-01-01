29 C
April 6, 2020
Former Libya Premier Jibril Dies in Cairo From Coronavirus

News Travel News Mapped Coronavirus A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus

Shabeel Ku Nool Beerta Xayawaanka Newyork Oo Laga Helay Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Raisal Wasaarihii Hore Ee Liibya Oo U Geeryooday Xanuuunka Coronavirus

Dawlada Somaliya Oo Walaac ka Muujisay Xaalada Mid ka mid ah Dadkii Laga Helay COVID-19.

Madaxweyne Farmaajo Oo ku Baaqay in la Joojiyo Dagaalka Walanweyn.

Dagaal Xoogan Oo Caawa ka Socda Wanle-weyn Tuulooyin Kala-na Dab la Qabadsiiyey

Raisul Wasaaraha Britain Boris Oo Caawa Loola Cararay Isbitaal ku Yaalla London.

Shiinaha Oo Agabka ka Hortaga Corona-virus Gaarsiiyay Midawga Yurub.

Mahmoud Jibril, who briefly served as the head of Libya’s National Transitional Council during the country’s uprising against its longtime leader, died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, al-Wasat news website reported Sunday.

Jibril, 67, had been in quarantine in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, since his March 26 diagnosis, according to his party’s official Facebook page. He served as the OPEC member state’s acting prime minister for about seven months during the 2011 civil war in which ruler Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed.

