Former Libya Premier Jibril Dies in Cairo From Coronavirus

Mahmoud Jibril, who briefly served as the head of Libya’s National Transitional Council during the country’s uprising against its longtime leader, died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, al-Wasat news website reported Sunday.

Jibril, 67, had been in quarantine in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, since his March 26 diagnosis, according to his party’s official Facebook page. He served as the OPEC member state’s acting prime minister for about seven months during the 2011 civil war in which ruler Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed.