Frank Lampard has told his embattled Chelsea players: You are either with or against me.

Boss Lampard only wants those at his club willing to stick together during the tough times.

Chelsea face League Two minnows Morecambe in the FA Cup today on a run of four defeats from six games and with pressure mounting on the manager.

Lampard said: “Players who are not playing shouldn’t be happy.

“I don’t expect it to be a popularity contest for myself. But all I ask is for them to train well, back your team-mate and have a determined attitude every day. That’s it.

“If there are players that don’t have that, then they have decisions to make. If there are opportunities for them to leave it will have to be right for them, right for the club and for myself, then that can happen.”

Lampard refused to be drawn on the ins and outs to expect during the January transfer window but outcast left-back Marcos Alonso, keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and defender Antonio Rudiger must be favourites to leave.

Lampard has called up several academy rookies to train with his first-team squad.

Henry Lawrence, Lewis Bate, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Tino Livramento could all make their debuts.