Galmudug security Minister Ahmed Fiqi resigns, Cites differences with Qoorqoor over Ahlu Sunna

Galmudug security Minister Ahmed Fiqi has resigned citing differences with President Ahmed Qoorqoor on the response to the recent resurgence of Ahlu Sunna Waljamaa.

Fiqi said in a Facebook post he had decided to step down after he differed with Qoorqoor following Ahlu Sunna’s capture of Guriel Town.

“He chose the path to war in Galmudug using forces from Mogadishu but I proposed dialogue and absence of military force is less troublesome and successful,” Fiqi said in a Facebook post.

The sufist moderate militant group Ahhu Sunna last week seized the strategic town of Guriel in Galmudug and Mataban in Hiiraan region.

Leaders amd clan elders in and from the region who have been meeting in Dhusamareb and Mogadishu however unilaterally declared war against Ahlu Sunna declaring them as ‘no different’ from Al-Shabaab.

But the resignation of of Fiqi is a major blow to the Qoorqoor administration.

Fiqi who is also a current federal MP and former national intelligence boss has been instrumental in recent operations against Al-Shabaab in Mudug region and has had collaborations with Puntland in the war against against the militant group