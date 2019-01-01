Germans think Trump more dangerous than Putin and Kim Jong-un, poll finds

US President Donald Trump is seen as more dangerous than Vladimir Putin of Russia or North Korean leader Kim Jong-un , according to a YouGov survey in which more than 2,000 German people were interviewed.

The participants also saw Trump as more dangerous than Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Chinese President Xi Jinping , according to the poll, which was commissioned by DPA.

Forty-one per cent said Trump posed the greatest threat to global peace out of the five world leaders. Seventeen per cent opted for Kim; Putin and Khamenei were tied on 8 per cent; and Xi was considered least threatening, at 7 per cent.

The data showed little change on the previous year, when a similar YouGov poll asked respondents to choose between just Trump, Kim and Putin. Back then, 48 per cent of those polled said the US president was the greatest threat.

This year’s survey was conducted between December 16-18 and involved interviews with 2,024 people in Germany.

A separate poll carried out by the Kantar institute for Germany’s Funke media group found that Germans were more likely to trust French President Emmanuel Macron (57 per cent) than their own leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel (53 per cent).