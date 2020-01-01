Germany shooting: 11 dead after attacks on shisha bars in Hanau

At least 11 people have been killed and others seriously injured after two shootings at shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, according to local police.

Nine people died in the attacks on the two bars at around 10pm on Wednesday night, police said.

A huge hunt was launched for the perpetrators involving dozens of armed police and a helicopter hovering above the commuter town 25km east of Frankfurt.

Police then tweeted at around 5am local time that special police force officers had stormed the home of the alleged suspect and found him dead along with another body.

“One of the dead people is most likely the culprit,” police said in a statement. “There are currently no indications of other perpetrators. Investigations into the identity of the victims and the suspected perpetrator are ongoing.”

Local police initially said that five people had been seriously injured, but later confirmed that eight people were “fatally wounded” in shootings at around 10pm local time and a major operation had been launched.

According to local media, eight or nine shots were fired at the Midnight shisha bar on Heumarkt in the centre of the town.

A dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene. Soon afterwards, shots were fired at a second shisha bar – the Arena Bar & Café in Kurt-Schumacher-Platzin the western Kesselstadt district.

Police initially said eight people had died but later updated the figure to say that nine had been killed in the two attacks.

At least five people were believed very seriously injured in the attacks. It was not clear whether the ninth fatality was one of those injured earlier.

Initial reports of a third incident in the district of Lamboy were denied by police.

Police said on Wednesday night they had no confirmed information on the background of the two attacks and appealed for witnesses to come forward. There was no detail about the possible motive.

Hanau’s federal MP, Katja Leikert, called the attack a “horrific scenario” in a tweet in which she offered her “heartfelt condolences” to the victims.

The mayor of the town, Claus Kaminsky, said it was the “worst evening imaginable”.

Hanau, which sits in southwestern Germany, about 20 km (12 miles) east of Frankfurt, has a population of about 100,000.

Reports of the shooting come just days after one person was shot dead and four more were injured outside a Berlin music venue. The shooting in the German capital occurred last Friday near the Tempodrome, which was hosting a Turkish comedy show on the night. The motives behind the Berlin attack have remained unclear.