Gun battle in Mogadishu prison kills 11

At least 11 people, including security forces and Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab fighters, were killed, while several others wounded in a gun battle inside the central prison in the capital Mogadishu on Monday, officials told Anadolu Agency.

The fighting between security forces and al-Shabaab militants began after al-Shabaab inmates secretly received weapons.

Security forces killed six al-Shabaab inmates who were involved in the incident, Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, the Somali government spokesman told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

“The fighting inside the central prison in Mogadishu this evening claimed at least 11 lives — including security forces and six al-Shabaab militants already convicted of different crimes — and wounded several other people,” Oronjo said.

The situation is currently under control and security forces eliminated all fighters involved in the incident, he noted.

Oronjo added that they did not know how al-Shabaab inmates had received the weapons, but that investigations into the matter were underway.

