Hungary will approve Swedish and Finnish NATO applications within the year

This is written by Politico, which refers to a press conference that took place on Saturday.

Minister Gergely Gulyás told the press that the Hungarian government supports Swedish and Finnish NATO membership and that they would approve the applications within the year.

The ratification documents must also be delivered to the National Assembly, according to the minister.

So far, 28 out of 30 NATO countries have approved membership for Finland and Sweden, but Hungary and Turkey have put a damper on the two applicant countries.

At the beginning of October, the Hungarian parliament had put formal approval of NATO membership on the agenda. But then Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party intervened and stopped it.