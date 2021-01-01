ICJ to rule on Somalia-Kenya maritime case next month- Somali Deputy PM

The International Court of Justice will deliver its ruling on the maritime case between Somalia and Kenya next month, Somali Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guled has said.

Guled who was the principal agent for Somalia during the later times of the case said Monday the UN Court will be ruling on the matter on October 12, 2021.

The Court has however not made a public statement on the matter.

The ruling will bring to an end the case which has been running since 2014 when Somalia first filed the case at the Hague based court.

The court concluded hearings last October with Somalia alone participating in the oral hearings after Kenya pulled out citing bias.