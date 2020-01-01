27.7 C
Mogadishu
January 12, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

Somali terrorist group, al-Shabaab, threatens to attack US targets around the world

Iran plane crash: UK ambassador arrested in Tehran

UK Oo Ku Dhawaaqday In Ayna USA Isku Halaynay Iskuna Tashanayo Haday Dagaal Galayo

Khasaaro ka Dhashay Duqayn Caawa loo Gaystay Saldhiga Mareykanka Ee Ciraaq.

Somaliya iyo Midowga Yurub Oo Kala Saxiixday Heshiis Cusub Oo ku Saabsan EUCAP.(Sawiro)

Turkiga Iyo Ruushka Oo Xabad Joojin ka Hirgaliyay Colaada Liibiya.

Waali: Shiinaha Oo Sheegay Cida Uu U Codaynaayo “Labbada Dalba Waan Taageeraynaa”

Puntland Oo Amar Adag Dul-dhigtay Isbitaalada ku Yaalla Garowe.(Akhriso)

Xilka Qaadis Lagu Sameeyay Gudoomiyihii Maxkamada Sare Ee Ciidamada Puntland & Xubno kale.

Heemaal News Network
English News

Iran plane crash: UK ambassador arrested in Tehran

The UK ambassador to Iran was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran after officials admitted shooting down a passenger plane.

Rob Macaire was held for three hours, in what the UK described as a “flagrant violation of international law”.
It is understood he was attending a vigil for those who died in the crash, which turned into a protest.

He left to make his way back to the UK embassy, but was arrested as he stopped at a barber shop for a haircut.

In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

The Iranian Etemad newspaper shared a picture of the ambassador on Twitter after the Tasnim news agency reported his arrest.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More