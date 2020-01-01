Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, partner says

Moris, a Swedish national living in London, said in the video and a statement submitted to a British court that she is worried about Assange as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in prison populations. Moris said Assange’s health is already precarious because of a lung condition as well as mental health challenges after extended isolation.

“I make this statement now only because our lives are on the brink and I fear that Julian could die,” Moris said in the statement filed with the court in support of an application Assange’s attorneys submitted to have him released on bail. She said “he may himself die as a result of increased risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus.”

Westminster Magistrates Court judge Vanessa Baraitser refused his bail request on March 25. Since then, one prisoner in the high-security Belmarsh prison, where Assange is being held, has died after contracting the virus, according to a tweet by BBC Home Affairs Correspondent Danny Shaw.

It is unclear if Assange’s legal team will make a second bail request.