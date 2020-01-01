27 C
Mogadishu
April 22, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Call to prayer to be broadcast in Cedar-Riverside during Ramadan in Minneapolis

Police hunt for motive as Canada’s worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

King Salman approves performing of Taraweeh prayers in Mecca, Medina

Trump immigration order to last 30-90 days, apply to permanent immigrants

Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un: ‘I wish him well’

⚖Gudoomiyaha Maxkamadda Gobolka Baay Oo Amray In Xabsiga Lagu Sii Hayo Wariye Catoosh

Qaramada Midoobay Oo U Baqaysa 10 Dal Oo Uu Sahayan Doono Covid-19

Ganacsatada Oo U Balan Qaaday Biixi In Ay Siinayaan Lacagta Uu Ka Hello Jaadka Balse Joojo

Dablay Hubaysan Oo Dishay Abwaan Baashi Macalin Maxamuud

Wasiir Goodax: “Tallaabada Puntland Qaaday Waxaa Ka Dhalan Kara Cunaqabateyn Goboladu Isku Soo Rogaan..”

Heemaal News Network
English News

King Salman approves performing of Taraweeh prayers in Mecca, Medina

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz amidst the deadly pandemic outbreak has approved a reduced version of performing Taraweeh prayers in the two Holy mosques Mecca and Medina.

The government continued suspension of entry of pilgrims in the mosques.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin AbdulAziz Al-Sudais, the President General of the authority, had announced that Taraweeh prayers will be shortened to five Rak’ahs.

Moreover, the prayers will be performed with limited authority’s employees in the Two Holy mosques.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy mosques have prepared a comprehensive plan to implement on the precautionary health measures to avoid spread of COVID-19.

The plan includes complete suspension on the entry of worshipers in the Holy mosques and to increase sterilization process for those entering in the mosques.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan.

This decision was taken to allow people more time to shop for essential needs for Ramadan within their neighbourhood boundaries.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More