King Salman approves performing of Taraweeh prayers in Mecca, Medina

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz amidst the deadly pandemic outbreak has approved a reduced version of performing Taraweeh prayers in the two Holy mosques Mecca and Medina.

The government continued suspension of entry of pilgrims in the mosques.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin AbdulAziz Al-Sudais, the President General of the authority, had announced that Taraweeh prayers will be shortened to five Rak’ahs.

Moreover, the prayers will be performed with limited authority’s employees in the Two Holy mosques.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy mosques have prepared a comprehensive plan to implement on the precautionary health measures to avoid spread of COVID-19.

The plan includes complete suspension on the entry of worshipers in the Holy mosques and to increase sterilization process for those entering in the mosques.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan.

This decision was taken to allow people more time to shop for essential needs for Ramadan within their neighbourhood boundaries.