Man ‘beheads teacher’ in Paris after he showed kids Prophet Mohammed cartoon

An assailant has decapitated a history teacher in France who had recently shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

Witnesses watched the man decapitate his victim — who was also male — in broad daylight close to the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

The attacker was said to be enraged after the teacher displayed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils, French media said.

Police officers rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5pm Friday local time and the killer fled towards the northwestern Paris commune of Eragny-sur-Oise.

The attacker was later shot by police near Paris as they tried to arrest him and he died of his injuries. He’s believed to be an 18-year-old Chechen man born in Moscow.

The attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he was confronted by police officers, a police source said.

The Muslim phrase, meaning “God is Great”, has often been heard in jihadist attacks.

A source said the man was “waving a gun” when he was confronted by police. About 10 shots were fired by police.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were treating the assault as “a murder linked to a terrorist organisation” and related to a “criminal association with terrorists”.

It is being reported that the attacker claimed responsibility on Twitter, posting a gory photo of the beheaded teacher.

The suspect also wrote the words: “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. From Abdullah, the Servant of Allah, To Marcon, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Mohammed, calm his fellows before you are inflicted harsh punishment.”