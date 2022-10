Twelve people have been killed in an attack on a bar in Mexico, according to local authorities.

The attack took place in the city of Irapuato, around 350 kilometers northwest of the capital Mexico City.

Six men and six women were killed when fire was opened on the guests in the bar, while three others were wounded.

According to unconfirmed reports, a criminal gang is said to have been behind it, but the motive is not known.