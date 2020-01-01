Meghan Markle ‘offered £1m for tell all interview about quitting royal family’

Meghan Markle could be about to drop a bombshell on the British Royal Family by granting a £1million (NZ$ 2.05 million) “tell-all” interview to a US TV network.

Sources reveal the Duchess of Sussex has been offered the massive sum to dish the dirt on her and Prince Harry’s tumultuous split from the Royals.

The stunning move would have echoes of Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 warts-and-all interview with Martin Bashir about her failed marriage to Prince Charles.

And it is understood that US telly powerhouse Oprah Winfrey is the favourite in the running to bag what could be the biggest interview of the decade.

Meghan is in talks with several US TV networks about a “tell-all” interview, Daily Star reports.

The interview, coming as it would once the coronavirus lockdown is over, is likely to be screened across the globe as millions tune to hear Meghan break her ­silence about the couple’s split from “the firm”.

Meghan is believed to be “extremely serious” about trying to “win back the public” with the TV spectacular and Harry is said to be giving “serious consideration” to the proposal.

Meghan is thought to favour allowing cameras to film their home and family life, which is a common theme in blockbuster US TV interviews, such as when Bashir famously interviewed Michael Jackson in 2003.

A source close to the couple revealed that Meghan’s interview would be “the most anticipated global TV interview event since Diana’s famous ­tell-all chat with Martin Bashir.”

The source added: “Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity – probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers.

“When she was part of the Royal Family it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world.

“But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own”.

This news comes as Meghan and Harry’s move to Los Angeles could leave the former Duke of Sussex feeling like a “duck out of water” as he attempts to carve himself a new life in his wife’s home city.

Former Royal Editor Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry : The Inside Story, told Closer magazine he could be seen as Meghan Markle’s “plus one” in Los Angeles.

Mr Larcombe said Prince Harry may even be feeling “helpless” as he watches the Royal Family try to boost the UK’s morale during the coronavirus lockdown.

He added the Duke may even struggle to find a “suitable role” for himself as he “hasn’t had much work experience” other than “being in the army and charity work”.

Mr Larcombe told Closer: “Harry didn’t go to university and he hasn’t had much work experience other than being in the army and charity work.

“Being in Hollywood is likely to make him feel like a duck out of water, as it will be tricky for him to find a suitable role.

“I suspect he will be missing home more than ever and feeling a bit helpless.”