Natiijada Doorashada Saylac Iyo Lughaya Oo la Shaaciyay.

Lughaya + Saylac

Samaroon: 10 + kursiga Mayorka Lughaya

Ciise: 10 + kursiga Mayorka Saylac

DEGMADA LUGAHAY(6-3)

5 Kulmiye

2 Waddani

2 Ucid

1. Mohamuud Bare Riiraash(SAMAROON)
5. Xuseen Ahmed Mataan (SAMAROON)
2. Abdillahi Ali Aw nuur(SAMAROON)
7. Xuseen Ahmed muuse (SAMAROON)
8. Ahmed xuseen Badmaax(SAMAROON)
9. Sakariye Sh . Ciise sheekh xasan(SAMAROON)
3. Sahal Ali Bayle (CIIISE)
4. Mooge Abdillahi xasan(CIISE)
6. Mohamed Bare Ibraahim(CIISE)

DEGMADA SAYLAC(4-7)
4 Kulmiye

4 Waddani

3 Ucid

1. Sacad Daahir Cigge (SAMAROON)
2. Xuseen muuse Dixood (SAMAROON)
3. Xasan nuur Ali (SAMAROON)
4. Daahir barkhad ali(SAMAROON
5. idiris Faarax Buux(CIISE)
6. Faysal xaashi rayaale(CIISE)
7. Mohamed cigaal wacays(CIISE)
8. Yuusuf cawaale daahir (CIISE)
9. Farxaan ahmed cumar (CIISE)
10. Siciid dicin ibraahim (CIISE)
11. Cumar Daahir ahmed(CIISE

