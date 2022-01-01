New rocket strikes in several places in the south and east of Ukraine

Two rockets hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Sunday. Rocket attacks have also been reported in several places in the south and east of the country.

The rockets in Kryvyi Rih destroyed an infrastructure facility for transport, says the region’s military governor Valentyn Resnichenko on Telegram, without giving more detailed information.

The city’s population was encouraged to go to the shelters.

The flight alert went off in other places in southern and eastern Ukraine on Sunday. The district of Nikopol, north of the Dnipro River was hit by rockets and heavy artillery, according to Ukrainian sources.

During the night, a farm outside Zaporizhzhya was hit by two rockets, the defense in Ukraine says.