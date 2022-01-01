Nine killed in attack on Afghan village

At least nine people, including three children, were killed when Taliban soldiers attacked a village in Afghanistan two days ago, a local representative says.

Two more people were wounded and four were arrested by the attacking soldiers, said the source, who did not want to be named for security reasons.

The UN children’s fund Unicef says the children killed were under 15 years old.

The background for the attack on the village of Siwak Shibar in the province of Daykundi is said to be a legal conflict between two rival groups in the region. The population of the province mainly belongs to the Hazara minority, the third largest ethnic group in the country.

The Taliban authorities say on Saturday that those killed were armed insurgents and deny that there were children among those killed. The men were killed after they refused to give up their weapons, says a spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan. He says one Taliban soldier was also killed, while two were wounded.