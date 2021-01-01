Norway PM fined for breaching her own Covid restrictions

Norwegian police have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking social distancing rules.

Norwegian police say they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organising a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.

The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,354), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference on Friday.

The two-term prime minister apologised last month for organising an event to celebrate her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort in late February, despite a government ban on events attended by more than 10 people.

While the police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government’s work to impose restrictions, the police said.

“Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law,” said Saeverud, justifying the fine.